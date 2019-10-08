Meet your neighbor: Courtney Fox

Mickey Starling

Courtney Fox grew up in Madison, but graduated from Taylor County High School. "I got myself right back to Madison," said Fox, who appreciates the special bond that the residents of Madison share. "I love the people in Madison. They're more like family and everyone greets each other," said Fox.

Fox finds herself to be a very busy lady these days. She is currently enrolled at North Florida College, pursuing an associate of arts degree in Business and Arts. Fox is also excited about opportunities in the modeling industry. She has done some photo shoots for commercials for Victoria Garner and Amanda Clark, both professional photographers in Taylor County. Because of those commercials, Fox has been invited to compete in her first modeling competition, which will be held at the Emerald Coast Convention Center, in Destin, Fla., beginning on Wednesday, Oct. 30, and continuing through Friday, Nov. 2. The competition is sponsored by Fashion Global.

When Fox isn't busy with school and photo shoots, she works at the Red Onion Grill and C&D Bistro. Fox has a refreshing work ethic which is often missing in many young people. Her waitressing skills got the attention of C&D Bistro co-owner Dan Sullivan, who had known her for some time. "Dan asked me to come to the Bistro and I'm glad I did," said Fox.

In the few moments Fox has to spare from all her other activities, she enjoys photography.