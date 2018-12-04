Meet your neighbor: Annie Pearl Reddick

Mickey Starling: Greene Publishing, Inc.

Annie Pearl Reddick is a lifelong resident of Madison County who loves serving others, especially the elderly. Though she has faced numerous health challenges over the years, she remains active in the community and her church, Bethel Primitive Baptist Church. Reddick graduated from Florida Agricultural and Mechanical University (FAMU) in the early 60s as a Certified Nursing Assistant (CNA). She later worked briefly as a CNA in Largo, Fla., until she returned to Madison to care for her mother. Reddick was employed with I.T.T. Thompkins Industries (Metal Products) from 1969 to 1989. She then attended North Florida Junior College (NFJC), where she graduated, along with her son, John L. Mays. Reddick received training in home health care while at NFJC.

One of Reddick's many passions was promoting Gospel concerts in the area. She was instrumental in bringing Gospel Artist Troy Ramey to Madison, as well as many nearby talents, such as the Brightside Singers, from Tallahassee. Reddick, along with Lawanza Sampson and Joann Peacock, started an organization called "Madison County Concerned Parents." The group worked tirelessly through the 90s to assist underprivileged children and to offer their parents assistance, sometimes giving them a much needed night out. The group was known for taking bus loads of kids on field trips and other fun outings. "We did whatever it took to help kids," said Reddick.

Reddick has always enjoyed living in Madison. "I really love the family atmosphere here, but we still need more for our kids and elderly to do," said Reddick, who also has a daughter, Cassandra Mays.