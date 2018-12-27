Meet your neighbor: Alana Kervin

Mickey Starling: Greene Publishing, Inc.

Alana Kervin is a bright and energetic 8th grader at Madison County Central School (MCCS). Kervin enjoys school and her favorite teacher is Mrs. Samantha Mahon, who teaches pre-Algebra. "Mrs. Mahon is very down to earth and she is really funny," said Kervin, who also enjoys History and English Language Arts (ELA).

Kervin loves living in Lee, where she is able to enjoy the peace and quiet, except for when she is shooting her guns. Kervin has so much fun helping her dad fix his race car that she hopes to be a mechanic someday. One of Kervin's favorite memories so far is of a particular Fourth of July celebration that got a little out of hand. "I accidentally threw some firecrackers that went down my brother's shirt," said Kervin.

Kervin is the daughter of Billy and Callie Kervin, of Lee, and she has one brother, Gabriel, who may have lost all interest in firecrackers.