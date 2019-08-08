Meet our staff: Savannah Reams

It takes a lot of hard work, dedication and a tremendous amount of teamwork to put together just one newspaper. Our staff members possess many talents and, together, we seek to create a unique, enlightening and entertaining piece of Madisonian culture for you, our readers. From writing, research, advertising, layout, bookkeeping and distribution, we do it all. Without the bond and teamwork between our diversely talented staff, the Madison County Carrier and the Madison Enterprise-Recorder might not have appeared in your mailbox or on your newsstand today.

John Willoughby

Greene Publishing, Inc.

Savannah Reams is the editor at Greene Publishing, Inc., and enjoys providing quality news to Madison County. Her duties include editing and proofreading all stories and articles; assigning and approving tasks for reporters; assisting each reporter with their specific beats; investigating and reporting; as well as working with staff writers, graphic designers, advertising specialists and the printing company in order to put together our quarterly magazine.

Together, Owner and Publisher Emerald Greene Parsons and Reams have launched Greene Publishing, Inc's newest publication: The Front Porch—a periodical which uncovers the fascinating aspects of the North Florida-South Georgia area, featuring the people, places, attractions and businesses that make our homeland unique.

Reams grew up in the small town of Greenville, Fla. She attended school at Aucilla Christian Academy in Jefferson County, where she graduated in 2009. Reams attended Valdosta State University (VSU) in South Georgia, where she obtained a Bachelor of Arts degree in English Literature. While at VSU, Reams wrote for the university's literary journal, The Odradek, in which many of her pieces were published.

After graduation, Reams began her career in journalism, working for Greene Publishing, Inc. as an advertising specialist and, shortly thereafter, a reporter. Reams left Greene Publishing, Inc. in 2015 and began teaching at Greenville Elementary School (GES), where she worked until 2018. While employed with the Madison County School District, Reams served as GES site representative for the Madison County Education Association (MCEA), working hard to establish a voice for teachers. Reams served as a delegate at the 2016 Florida Education Association (FEA) Delegate Assembly, where she represented Madison County teachers. From 2015-2018, Reams continued to freelance for Greene Publishing, Inc.

In June of 2018, Reams returned to Greene Publishing, Inc., full-time, taking on the leadership role of editor. During her tenure as editor, Reams has tackled much, continuing her coverage and exposure of local issues in education, politics and the environment. During the 2018 election, Reams provided first-hand coverage of local and state-wide campaigns, securing an exclusive interview with gubernatorial candidate Andrew Gillum. Reams is a 2018 Florida Press Association award winner in the categories of Agricultural and Environmental Reporting, Investigative Reporting and Breaking News Story.

Reams resides in her hometown of Greenville with her dog, Piper. She enjoys collecting vintage vinyl records and escaping to Walt Disney World when time permits.