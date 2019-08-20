Meet our staff: Rick Patrick

It takes a lot of hard work, dedication and a tremendous amount of teamwork to put together just one newspaper. Our staff members possess many talents and, together, we seek to create a unique, enlightening and entertaining piece of Madisonian culture for you, our readers. From writing, research, advertising, layout, bookkeeping and distribution, we do it all. Without the bond and teamwork between our diversely talented staff, the Madison County Carrier and the Madison Enterprise-Recorder might not have appeared in your mailbox or on your newsstand today.

Rick Patrick, news reporter at Greene Publishing, Inc., has been writing award-winning content for our weekly newspapers since Aug. 15, 2016. He is best-known for his play-by-play sports reporting; coverage of the Madison County Cowboys; and his popular column in the Madison Enterprise-Recorder, "From the Sunny Side." Although, Rick's greatest contribution is, "keeping my co-workers entertained and in a constant state of amazement," claims Patrick.

Patrick has deep family roots in the North Florida area. He was raised in Perry, Fla. and graduated from Taylor County High School. He studied communications as an undergraduate at Florida State University and holds a BFA in Theatre Arts from Valdosta State University. In fact, Patrick traveled for one year with the internationally acclaimed music group "Up With People." He still enjoys participating in theatre productions and is currently working on producing a one-man show based on the writings of Mark Twain.

Patrick holds awards from the Florida Press Association in education reporting, humorous column, sports section and in-depth reporting and is continuously working on new and interesting content for our hometown newspapers.

If you know Patrick, you're aware he lives his life by the mottos: "A stranger is only a friend you've never met" and "Any day on the sunny side of dirt is a good day." His upbeat and positive attitude is infectious and we are blessed to have him on our team.