Meet our staff: Olivia Vann

Olivia Vann, advertising specialist at Greene Publishing, Inc., is bubbly and bright. She arrives to work daily with a smile on her face and customers and co-workers, alike, enjoy her energetic spirit. Vann's duties include "traveling to talk face to face with business owners about our newspapers and magazine, in hopes they will see the benefits and importance of advertising," says Vann. "I also work from behind my desk taking and making phone calls, emails and filling out ad orders carefully to ensure our clients are getting exactly what they want."

Vann is a Madison county native. She enjoys spending time with her fiance, Dylan, and little boy, Emory. Olivia loves the outdoors. You can find her boating on the river or laying out in the pool soaking up the Florida sun.

"I love spending time with my wonderful friends and family, being out on the water, riding our family buggy and reading a good book, particularly inspirational fiction—when my busy two-year-old allows," adds Vann.

Vann enjoys working with our staff to ensure we produce high-quality publications for our community and beyond. "I think newspapers are very important because they pull our small community together and help connect people with those around them," says Vann.

Above all, Vann stands strong in her faith and depends on the Lord to be her guide. Her favorite scripture is 1 Corinthians 16:13, which says, "Be on your guard; stand firm in faith; be courageous; be strong."

"To me this means to always be aware, to stand for what you believe in and to never back down," says Vann. "Its important, especially in this day and time to know what you stand for and to never fold when the going gets tough. Keep your faith and your sight on God and you will always come out on top."