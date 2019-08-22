Meet our staff: Mickey Starling

It takes a lot of hard work, dedication and a tremendous amount of teamwork to put together just one newspaper. Our staff members possess many talents and, together, we seek to create a unique, enlightening and entertaining piece of Madisonian culture for you, our readers. From writing, research, advertising, layout, bookkeeping and distribution, we do it all. Without the bond and teamwork between our diversely talented staff, the Madison County Carrier and the Madison Enterprise-Recorder might not have appeared in your mailbox or on your newsstand today.

Savannah Reams: Greene Publishing, Inc.

Author Philip Pullman once said, "After nourishment, shelter and companionship, stories are the thing we need most in the world." At Greene Publishing, Inc., our reporter and staff writer, Mickey Starling, is a rarity who manages to tell the stories of Madison County and beyond with the utmost authenticity. He loves using humor to bring his stories to life and to pass on valuable life lessons and, like Pullman once wrote, Starling's stories are needed so desperately in today's day and age.

Starling is a Madison native and has written for Greene Publishing, Inc. since 2017. He is a Florida Press Association award winner for Feature Profile Story and has enjoyed writing since his days as editor of his high school and college newspapers. Back then, "Words became art to me," claims Starling.

Starling graduated from Madison High School in 1980 and, in 1988, obtained a B.S. in Political Science from Berry College. Starling was a youth pastor for twenty years prior to his tenure at Greene Publishing, Inc.

Starling is married to Jenny and they have two children: Elias and Autumn. In his spare time, he enjoys writing, hunting and playing spades. He lives his life by the motto of Mark Twain: "Live your life so that when you die, even the undertaker will miss you."