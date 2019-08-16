Meet our staff: John Willoughby

It takes a lot of hard work, dedication and a tremendous amount of teamwork to put together just one newspaper. Our staff members possess many talents and, together, we seek to create a unique, enlightening and entertaining piece of Madisonian culture for you, our readers. From writing, research, advertising, layout, bookkeeping and distribution, we do it all. Without the bond and teamwork between our diversely talented staff, the Madison County Carrier and the Madison Enterprise-Recorder might not have appeared in your mailbox or on your newsstand today.

Savannah Reams: Greene Publishing, Inc.

John Willoughby, news reporter for Greene Publishing, Inc., began his tenure with us in October of 2017. Willoughby's duties include coverage of city meetings in Lee, Greenville and Madison, coverage of crime and traffic-related incidents, conducting interviews with public officials and spotlighting various community events, fundraisers and people of interest.

"One of my favorite articles to write was one with Scott Phillips, who plays drums for Alter Bridge and, previously, for Creed," says Willoughby. "Interviewing Christian Contemporary artist Billy Goodwin, who led worship for Madison First Baptist Church in the 70s, was also memorable. But, I can't forget when Richard and Kyle Petty came to town. I'll never forget that!"

Willoughby's off-the-clock activities include membership as a Marzuq Shriner in Perry, Fla. He is a member of the Board of Directors for the Perry Shrine Club and the president of the Perry Krazy Wheels parade unit. He is also a member of Perry Masonic Lodge No. 123; Greenville Masonic Lodge No. 28; and the Madison Lions Club, where he holds the position of Lion Tamer.

Willoughby is an award-winning journalist, claiming first place in best headline and second place in breaking news story at the Florida Press Association Weekly Newspaper Contest Awards Ceremony at The Vinoy, in St. Petersburg. "I've never won anything in my life," Willoughby laughed. "This is a great start to a new beginning though."

He enjoys playing bass guitar and working on his property clearing land when time permits. Willoughby lives by the scripture Luke 6:31, which says, "Do unto others as you would have them do unto you."

"A lack of understanding of this verse is an issue in the world because there are certain ones who believe they're better than the next but, at the end of the day, when we all pass on, we will face the same God, without money, without jewelry, without worldly possessions, but with what our life showed," says Willoughby. "It costs absolutely nothing to be kind to someone. That's why I go out of my way to make others feel welcome and appreciated. It goes a long way."

John is the son of John and Gina Willoughby, of Perry. He is a 2014 graduate of Taylor County High School.