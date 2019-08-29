Meet our staff: Jeanette Dunn

It takes a lot of hard work, dedication and a tremendous amount of teamwork to put together just one newspaper. Our staff members possess many talents and, together, we seek to create a unique, enlightening and entertaining piece of Madisonian culture for you, our readers. From writing, research, advertising, layout, bookkeeping and distribution, we do it all. Without the bond and teamwork between our diversely talented staff, the Madison County Carrier and the Madison Enterprise-Recorder might not have appeared in your mailbox or on your newsstand today.

Savannah Reams: Greene Publishing, Inc.

Eleanor Roosevelt once said, "You have to accept whatever comes and the only important thing is that you meet it with courage and with the best that you have to give." Advertising Specialist, Jeanette Dunn, possesses this same kind of work ethic. She meets challenges head on and is never afraid to give her best.

Dunn's job responsibilities include maintaining good relationships with clients to ensure continuous business growth; coordinating with our publisher to set pricing for advertisements; ensuring on-time delivery and quality of advertisements; developing sales strategies to achieve short and long term sales revenue objectives; communicating regularly with customers and management to discuss advertising project progress, status and issues; and developing innovative and creative ideas for increasing sales.

Dunn is a native of San Francisco, Calif. The daughter of Angelo Roccasalva, a Sicilian immigrant who arrived on Ellis Island in 1939, Dunn was raised to be resilient. This same resiliency has been her driving force. In fact, she unabashedly began a new career at the age of 62, when she joined the Greene Publishing, Inc. team 12 years ago as an advertising specialist.

Jeanette has one daughter, Kim Spear, of Alexandria, Va. She loves spending time with family, friends and colleagues; and enjoys a good book regularly. She is a 1940s enthusiast and enjoys the movies and music of that era. Jeanette likes the small town environment of Madison, where the people remind her of her father’s Sicilian village: community-minded, patriotic and everybody knows your name.