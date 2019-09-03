Meet our staff: Jayce Scott

It takes a lot of hard work, dedication and a tremendous amount of teamwork to put together just one newspaper. Our staff members possess many talents and, together, we seek to create a unique, enlightening and entertaining piece of Madisonian culture for you, our readers. From writing, research, advertising, layout, bookkeeping and distribution, we do it all. Without the bond and teamwork between our diversely talented staff, the Madison County Carrier and the Madison Enterprise-Recorder might not have appeared in your mailbox or on your newsstand today.

Savannah Reams: Greene Publishing, Inc.

Jayce Scott handles newspaper distribution here at Greene Publishing, Inc. every summer. His duties entail picking up newspapers from the printer, transporting them back to our office for labeling and then distributing newspapers throughout the county and to the post offices for delivery.

Scott hails from Madison, Fla. and is the son of Kim and Stuart Scott, of Madison. He has one sister, Katelyn Scott, who is currently a sophomore at Valdosta State University.

Scott attends James Madison Preparatory High School and will graduate in 2020. He plans to attend Florida State University and pursue a degree in constitutional law. In his free time, Scott enjoys spending time with his friends, hunting and fishing.

Scott's favorite scripture is Matthew 6:34, "So don't worry about tomorrow, for tomorrow will bring its own worries. Today's trouble is enough for today." And our subscribers never have to worry with Scott working hard to label and distribute their weekly newspapers throughout the summer months!