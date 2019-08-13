Meet our staff: Dona Gilbert

It takes a lot of hard work, dedication and a tremendous amount of teamwork to put together just one newspaper. Our staff members possess many talents and, together, we seek to create a unique, enlightening and entertaining piece of Madisonian culture for you, our readers. From writing, research, advertising, layout, bookkeeping and distribution, we do it all. Without the bond and teamwork between our diversely talented staff, the Madison County Carrier and the Madison Enterprise-Recorder might not have appeared in your mailbox or on your newsstand today.

Savannah Reams: Greene Publishing, Inc.

"I can be changed by what happens to me, but I refuse to be reduced by it," said Maya Angelou, once upon a time. Her words are the motto by which Dona Gilbert lives her life. Our advertisement designer is determined, hard-working and one-of-a-kind. She refuses to back down from a challenge and is always ready to use her imaginative skillset to create quality, unique designs for our customers.

"Honestly I kind of just landed in the business," says Gilbert. "It wasn't planned but I realized graphic design is no different than crafting or cake decorating. It gives me a chance to be creative and for others to see my work."

Gilbert graduated from Telfair County High School in McRae, Ga. in 2004. She then attended Georgia Southwestern for Accounting. She continued her education at Hopkinsville Community College, in Hopkinsville, Ky.

Despite gaining knowledge in mathematics, Gilbert was born with a creative flair. At the age of 12, she decorated her first cake for her sibling's birthday. From that moment forward, she began perfecting her skills. Later, she would go on to decorate for Walmart Bakery and, eventually, build her own clientele. Today, she designs custom-made novelty cakes. She uses those same skills to meet the needs of her clients. Her creative eye allows her to lay out the newspaper and design ads in a way that's unique and aesthetically pleasing.

Gilbert not only designs advertisements, but lays out newspaper pages, keeps subscriptions up-to-date and posts information and news on our website. In addition to the creative freedom her job provides, Gilbert enjoys working in the newspaper business because, "People get carried away with life and most don't pay attention to anything that happens around them. A local newspaper keeps them up-to-date and informed without imposing on their busy everyday lives. It allows them to get first-hand information without them having to be there first-hand."

Gilbert is the daughter of Christopher and Lisa Gilbert, of Penn., and she and her partner, Justin Day, of Madison, have four children: Zachary, 13; Maggie, 12; Kirsten, 12; and Garrett, 10.