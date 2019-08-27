Meet our staff: Amber Albritton

It takes a lot of hard work, dedication and a tremendous amount of teamwork to put together just one newspaper. Our staff members possess many talents and, together, we seek to create a unique, enlightening and entertaining piece of Madisonian culture for you, our readers. From writing, research, advertising, layout, bookkeeping and distribution, we do it all. Without the bond and teamwork between our diversely talented staff, the Madison County Carrier and the Madison Enterprise-Recorder might not have appeared in your mailbox or on your newsstand today.

Savannah Reams: Greene Publishing, Inc.

Famed tennis player Mary Browne once said, "If you want an accounting of your worth, count your friends." Here, at Greene Publishing, Inc., Amber Albritton does both. Not only is she our bookkeeper, handling accounts payable, classifieds and legals; but she is a great friend and an asset to our team.

Albritton graduated from Madison County High School in 2008. She currently attends North Florida College, where she is working towards obtaining her Associate in Arts degree. She grew up in Madison and is the daughter of Robin and Paul Duncan, also of Madison. Albritton has a nine-year-old daughter named Hannah.

Albritton enjoys spending time with her family and friends, reading fiction and listening to all genres of music. She values the importance of weekly newspapers and feels they keep the community informed of all the great things happening around them.

Albritton and the staff at Greene Publishing, Inc. work tirelessly to provide readers with quality content, top-notch service and first-hand news. Above all, we value friendship and the positive relationships we create with the great community of Madison County.