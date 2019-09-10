Meet our staff: Albert Wing

It takes a lot of hard work, dedication and a tremendous amount of teamwork to put together just one newspaper. Our staff members possess many talents and, together, we seek to create a unique, enlightening and entertaining piece of Madisonian culture for you, our readers. From writing, research, advertising, layout, bookkeeping and distribution, we do it all. Without the bond and teamwork between our diversely talented staff, the Madison County Carrier and the Madison Enterprise-Recorder might not have appeared in your mailbox or on your newsstand today.

Savannah Reams: Greene Publishing, Inc.

Team member, Albert Wing, maintenance professional at Greene Publishing, Inc. and Tommy Greene Farms, accomplishes many tasks. Some of his duties include conducting routine inspections of the premises and equipment; performing preventative maintenance; handling basic repairs and maintenance; diagnosing mechanical issues and correcting them; and repairing machines, equipment or structures as necessary. Wing also provides regular lawn care and grounds upkeep.

Wing is a native of Memphis, Tenn., having been born in Elvis' stomping grounds. When he was just a boy, he and his family moved to Miami, Fla. After graduating high school at Miami Southridge Senior High, Wing attended college at Florida State University and Miami International College.

Life eventually led him to places including Vermont, Lake Placid, Fla. and, eventually, Madison, Fla., where he now lives with his wife.

Wing loves Madison County and enjoys deer hunting in his spare time. Enthusiast about still hunting, he and his family haven't killed anything less than a 10 point in years, according to Wing.

Wing values the quotation, “Can't means you don't want to.” Wing upholds hard work and moral conduct. “I try to give people my very best,” says Wing.