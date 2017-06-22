Meet and greet: Denise Grimsley

Story Submitted:

The Madison County Farm Bureau recently held a "Meet & Greet," on Monday, June 19, for Denise Grimsley. Grimsley is running for the Florida Commissioner of Agriculture in the 2018 election.

Grimsley visited Madison in order to speak to several local farmers, answer any questions they had and to gain a better understanding of the issues that are going on here in our community.

Grimsley stated that agriculture is the foundation of Florida's economy - that's why it is critical we have strong leadership to confront the challenges facing this industry.

"I am a lifelong conservative, strong supporter of the Second Amendment, and I believe Florida is the best place in America to work, raise kids, and retire, and I'll always work hard to improve the quality of life we all value," said Grimsley.

Grimsley is not a new face to Florida Farm Bureau; she has been awarded "Champion for Agriculture" by Florida Farm Bureau in the years 2013, 2014 and 2015. Her Legislative services include: Being elected to the Florida Senate in 2012, reelected subsequently * Deputy Majority (Republican) Leader, 2014-2016, and serving in the Florida House of Representatives, 2004-2012.

If you would like more information about Denise Grimsley, you can visit www.flsenate.gov/Senators/s26 for more information. You can also email her at denise@denisegrimsley.com.