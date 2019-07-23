Mechatronics camp concludes at NFC

John Willoughby:

Greene Publishing, Inc.

Yet again, North Florida College professor Bill Eustace is proud to say that another mechatronics camp is in the book! From July 15-19, Eustace welcomed students from around the region to learn about advanced manufacturing and production technology, a field that is nearly always in demand.

The camp welcomed numerous students from around the North Florida region. Approximately eleven students came from Taylor County while Eustace hosted four from Madison County. There was also one student from Mayo and one student from Branford to join the class.

Students learned about engineering design and 3D printing. They also helped create designs with SolidWorks 3D modeling software and learned precision measuring using micrometers and calipers. Additionally, students utilized machining concepts to create projects. On Wednesday, July 17, Eustace and the students traveled to Live Oak, where four of Eustace's former students work at Precision Turning Corporation, a factory that creates products for the six different industries using CNC machines.

For more information about the advanced manufacturing and production technology class taught by Eustace, visit www.nfcc.edu.