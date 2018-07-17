MCSO warns of traveling scammer

John Willoughby: Greene Publishing, Inc.

The Madison County Sheriff's Office (MCSO) has identified Lacey Lashay Myers as a person who is traveling around Madison County and surrounding counties attempting to receive money by claiming to need financial assistance for her child or children.

Myers offers several different stories of why she needs money. However, the two most common stories are her children's father has committed suicide in another state and she needs funds to assist with traveling to the location or her children suffer from cancer and need financial assistance for the treatments and medication. It has been confirmed that Myers has been operating in Madison County since at least March of this year.

Myers mainly targets churches on Sunday and Wednesday but has also been going door to door during various weekdays. Myers is described as a white female in her late 20s – mid-30s, with brown or blonde hair. She has been known to drive a yellow Volkswagen or a Silver Dodge truck with possible Georgia tags. It is believed that Myers lives in Hahira, Ga. or possibly Valdosta, Ga.

If you are contacted by this person, please do not give her any money and call the MCSO Communications Center immediately at (850) 973-4001. If you have already been a victim of this individual and wish to file an official report or can provide any additional information, please call the MCSO administrative office at (850) 973-4151. The administrative office is open Monday through Friday, between the hours of 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. Please reference your complaint as Lacey Myers Scam and your information will be forwarded to the assigned investigator. MCSO thanks you for your awareness.