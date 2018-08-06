MCSO warns of medical-related scam

Story Submitted

The Madison County Sheriff's Office has been made aware of an insurance scam going around. A company is calling residents and gathering information for a survey. The company asks health-related questions relating to any possible ailments you're experiencing or have experienced in the past.

Soon thereafter, a package arrives in the mail from UPS or FedEx. This package will contain medical items and equipment the company has ordered for you due to the questions they asked. Then apparently, they bill your insurance company for those items.

The company associated with this scam is L.J.H. Medical Solutions, located at 801 W Bay Dr., STE 504, in Largo, Fl. The medical equipment may be sent from Comfortland Medical Inc., located at 790 A.O. Smith Rd., out of Mebane, N.C. However, there may be other companies participating in this scam.

If you receive a call like this, please do not give them any information. Call the Madison County Sheriff's Office at (850) 973-4001 ext. 1 to report the scam. If you receive a package that you did not order, return it to sender and contact your insurance company to let them know.