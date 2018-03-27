MCSO, school district announces training

John Willoughby: Greene Publishing, Inc.

The Madison County Sheriff's Office (MCSO) and the Madison County School District (MCSD) are announcing that on Monday, April 9, students will be out of school and all district and school administrators will gather together to receive specialized training, coordinated by MCSO Captain Chris Andrews.

In light of the deadly shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Fl.; as well as the most recent school shooting at Great Mills High School, in Great Mills, Md., Capt. Andrews has worked together with the MCSD to coordinate school safety training for district and school administrators, also for all faculty and staff. MCSO Maj. David Harper stated that the purpose of this training is to give information on different options on how to respond to different situations.

“Don't just be a victim. We push really, really hard for people to do something,” said Andrews. The school safety training is set to be held at the Madison County Central School. The time is still to be determined and opened only to district and school administrators within the MCSD. On May 29, faculty and staff will receive the same training.