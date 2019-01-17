MCSO offers concealed weapons class

Story Submitted

The Madison County Sheriff's Office (MCSO) is pleased to be offering a Florida Concealed Weapons Class. MCSO will only accept up to 12 people per class and will run the class with a minimum of 10. This course will include Florida Law and basic knowledge, as well as hands-on training on the MCSO Range.

The cost of the class will be $60 per participant and will be due at registration. The classes will take place from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. at the Madison County Range, located at 1243 NE Palmetto St., in Pinetta.

There will be a continuous list and classes will be scheduled as the roster fills. Participants will be notified as soon as a date is scheduled. If a participant needs to withdraw from a particular class or cannot attend, they will be put on the list for the next class when it is scheduled. If you would like a refund, you will need to make a request to get a refund at least 72 hours before your scheduled class day or you will not be refunded.

If you wish to sign up for the class, you are asked to stop by the Madison County Sheriff's Office between the hours of 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monday through Friday, to sign up and pay for the class. It is recommended for this course that participants have their own weapon and ammunition, allowing the participant to gain knowledge and training on their personal specific weapon. The Madison County Sheriff's Office is located at 2364 W US Hwy. 90, in Madison. For more information, call MCSO at (850) 973-4151.