MCSO, MCSD investigating claim

John Willoughby

reporter2@greenepublishing.com

The Madison County Sheriff's Office (MCSO) and Madison County School District (MCSD) officials are currently investigating a claim that a weapon may have been brought to a local school in the past month and a half.

MCSO's Maj. David Harper states that investigation is ongoing to determine if a Madison County Central School (MCCS) student brought a weapon on campus at some point since the beginning of school in August.

It has not been confirmed if a weapon was brought on campus at MCCS or when it may have occurred. Currently, there is no active threat, however, this is considered an open investigation.

Anyone with information regarding this matter is asked to contact the MCSO at (850) 973-4001, ext. 1.