MCSO locates fugitive

Savannah Reams: Greene Publishing, Inc.

On Tuesday, June 19, Shedrick Tyrone Williams Jr., age 23 was pursued for active arrest warrants for a drug offender probation violation. He fled Madison Police Department (MPD) officers on foot, leading them into the wooded area behind the businesses of Winn-Dixie and Pizza Hut. Madison County Sheriff’s Office (MCSO) deputies responded to assist and attempted to establish a canine track, however, the canine track was unsuccessful and the fugitive was not located. The entire area was thoroughly searched. It was speculated Williams was able to obtain a ride and fled the area.

On Wednesday, June 20, at approximately 8:55 a.m. MCSO deputies located Williams at a residence in Greenville. He attempted to elude deputies by running out the back door and entering a car. Deputies quickly surrounded the car and removed Williams without further incident. Williams was arrested on an active warrant for violation of drug offender probation. Williams will face new charges of resisting arrest from the incident on June 19 where he fled from officers on foot.