MCSO investigating bomb threat

The Madison County Sheriff's Office (MCSO) is currently investigating a bomb threat, received by phone, at Lake Park of Madison, located at 259 SW Captain Brown Rd. on Wednesday, Oct. 24.

According to MCSO Major David Harper, all residents and employees of Lake Park of Madison were evacuated while the building was searched by multiple MCSO deputies. It was determined that nothing suspicious was identified or located. Since then, Lake Park of Madison has been cleared and deemed safe for residents and employees to return and resume their normal schedule. No injuries have been reported during this incident.

The investigation to identify and locate the person(s) responsible for making this threat is currently on-going.