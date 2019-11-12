MCSO investigating attempted robbery

John Willoughby

After an early morning attempted robbery at a local convenience store in Greenville, the Madison County Sheriff's Office (MCSO) is investigating and seeking information on the case.

The robbery attempt occurred in the early morning hours of Tuesday, Nov. 12, at approximately 2:54 a.m., according to Major David Harper.Deputies responded to the Mobil Fast Track gas station, located at 2458 SW US Hwy. 221, in Greenville, in reference to a robbery in progress. While en route, deputies learned that the suspect was described as a black male, wearing a black hoodie, black pants and black mask, walking northbound on US Hwy. 221 after leaving the Fast Track.

Deputy Michael Downing arrived at the Fast Track to investigate while other responding deputies searched the area. According to Maj. Harper, the store clerk informed authorities that the suspect entered the store and demanded money from the cash register. Moments later, a customer entered the store while unaware of the robbery in progress causing the suspect to flee from the store.

Corporal Marcus Holbrook arrived on scene and deployed his partner, K9 Axel, who led Cpl. Holbrook to an area where it is believed a vehicle was previously parked, ending the track.

Authorities state that it is unknown if the suspect was armed with a weapon, though no injuries were reported. The suspect did not obtain any currency during the attempt.

Investigation remains open and anyone with information is asked to call the Madison County Sheriff's Office at (850) 973-4001.