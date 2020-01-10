MCSO, FHP chase, pursuit ends in wreck

John Willoughby

reporter2@greenepublishing.com

After chasing an individual into Madison County, the Florida Highway Patrol (FHP) has arrested a Tallahassee man on multiple charges after crashing into a tree line on County Road 255, in Lee, on the evening on Tuesday, Jan. 7, around 5 p.m.

According to Madison County Sheriff’s Office (MCSO) Major David Harper, FHP troopers were pursuing 24-year-old Raymond Robinson, of Tallahassee, Fla., into the area of Lee, from the east side of Madison County. Deputies with the MCSO immediately responded and became actively involved in the pursuit.

While in pursuit, a MCSO K9 handler was involved in a single-vehicle crash at the intersection of County Road 255 and Canoe Trail, of which Deputy Anthony Land walked away from the incident with only minor injuries to his hand. K9 Archer was also okay following the incident.

Moments later, Robinson crashed into a wood line on the west shoulder of County Road 255, where he was taken into custody by FHP and transported to the Madison County Jail. Robinson was charged with driving while license suspended (habitual offender), fleeing/eluding law enforcement at a high rate of speed and obstruction without violence.

Robinson was previously arrested by the Madison County Sheriff’s Office in December of 2016 and charged with driving while license suspended and reckless driving. Robinson was stopped on State Road 53 South for driving 113 mph in a 55 mph zone.

FHP was the arresting agency. However, as of press time, Greene Publishing, Inc. had not received an official report.