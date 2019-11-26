MCSO deputy involved in wreck

John Willoughby

reporter2@greenepublishing.com

A local deputy received minor injuries after his patrol vehicle was struck by another vehicle, and overturned on the night of Friday, Nov. 22. Alcohol is believed to have been a factor in the incident. The incident occurred around 11:30 p.m.

The Madison County Sheriff’s Office (MCSO) reports that Corporal Rain Tavares was traveling east on U.S. Hwy. 90, near Lee, when he attempted to make a left turn onto NE Gladioli Drive. Meanwhile, a 2014 Ford sedan, which was also traveling east on US Hwy. 90, attempted to pass Cpl. Tavares. In that attempt, the Ford sedan struck the driver side of Cpl. Tavares 2018 Ford F-150 MCSO patrol vehicle, causing it to overturn and come to a final rest in the middle of the highway. The Ford sedan continued to leave the roadway and struck a large tree.

Cpl. Tavares was able to exit his overturned vehicle and began rendering aid to the undisclosed driver and sole occupant of the Ford sedan, prior to Madison County Fire Rescue's (MCFR) arrival.

Cpl. Tavares was transported to Madison County Memorial Hospital, where he was treated for minor injuries. The driver of the Ford sedan was transported to South Georgia Medical Center for treatment of injuries. The extent of the undisclosed driver's injuries is unknown at this time.

It is believed that alcohol is a contributing factor in this accident. It is further suspected that the undisclosed driver of the Ford sedan was impaired at the time of incident.

MCSO was assisted at the scene by the Florida Highway Patrol, MCFR and Madison Fire Department.