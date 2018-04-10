MCSO assists in chase

John Willoughby: Greene Publishing, Inc.

Just last week, deputies from the Madison County Sheriff's Office (MCSO) responded to an incident that was unfolding near the Georgia State line and was instrumental in stopping a chase that began as a vehicle chase and ended in a chase on foot.

According to the Lowndes County Sheriff's Office (LCSO), on Tuesday, April 3, LCSO deputies took a report regarding the theft of a 2007 Dodge 1500 pickup truck from the Loch Laurel Rd. area in Valdosta. A "be on the lookout" alert was broadcast and around 3:30 p.m., an LCSO deputy noticed the vehicle being driven by Steven Jolly, 24, on Hwy. 376, in Lowndes County.

A traffic stop was attempted, but Jolly refused to stop fleeing; heading south on Madison Hwy., at speeds in excess of 100 mph, into Madison County. Deputies from MCSO quickly responded to assist and about three miles south of the state line, Jolly abandoned the vehicle while it was still in motiom. Jolly fled on foot into the woods and an MCSO K9 was deployed. Jolly was located shortly thereafter. Deputies from LCSO and MCSO were present at the scene.

In addition to the traffic offenses related to the chase, Jolly has been charged with motor vehicle theft and is currently in custody in the Lowndes County Jail.