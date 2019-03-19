MCMH to host Business After Hours

John Willoughby: Greene Publishing, Inc.

Month by month, community and Chamber of Commerce members enjoy the social networking event that is known as Business After Hours. On Tuesday, March 19, join Tammy Stevens and the rest of the staff at Madison County Memorial Hospital (MCMH) for the monthly event that unites businesses and community members alike for one big evening of fun and fellowship.

The event will take place from 5 p.m. to 6:30 p.m., offering hospital tours, hors d'oeuvres, drinks and door prizes.

Since 1937, MCMH has served the families of Madison County non-stop. The hospital offers not only patient healing rooms and emergency care, but MCMH is home to a variety of diagnostic services including ultrasound, endoscopy services and much more. More information about MCMH can be found at www.mcmh.us.

If you're a chamber member and would like to host a future Business After Hours event, you're invited to call the Madison County Chamber of Commerce at (850) 973-2788 to schedule the next available date.