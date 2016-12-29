MCI provides warmth this winter

Carole Mitchell, Greene Publishing, Inc.

The Florida Department of Corrections along with local law enforcement agencies invited the community to a free jacket give away on Tuesday, Dec. 13 in Greenville’s Haffye Hayes Park and Wednesday, Dec. 14 in Madison’s Four Freedoms Park. Greenville’s event included Madison Correctional Institute (MCI) staff members Col. Edith Pride and Officer Rolaunda Mitchell who joyfully handed out coats. Parents, grandparents and members of the Big Bend community were grateful for the children’s coats, scarves and socks that were received.

Geraldine Roberson provided hotdogs, refreshments and chips on behalf of the American Legion Post 251 to the Greenville community.

The MCI employees were at the Four Freedoms Park on Wednesday for the City of Madison coat give away. Warden Robert E. Smith, Assistant Warden Leona Collins, Colonel Edith Pride, Major Opie Peavy, Sgt. Patricia Hall, and Sgt. Cindy Priddy all greeted the Madison community under the park gazebo. The MCI team handed out children’s coats, scarves and socks. The MCI team effectively illustrated the wonderful impact that joining forces to serve can have on the community.

Greene Publishing, Inc. Photo By Carole Mitchell, December 13, 2016

Dominique Thompkins is overjoyed after receiving coats for her son, Jo’marrion Jackson (left) and nephew, Denny Arnold (right).

Greene Publishing, Inc. Photo By Carole Mitchell, December 14, 2016

Under the gazebo at the Four Freedoms Park, Madison Correctional Institution employees stand in front of a few of the coats given out to the community. Pictured, from right to left, are: Sgt. Cindy Priddy, Warden Robert E. Smith, Assistant Warden Leona Collins, Col. Edith Pride, Officer Rolaunda Mitchell, Maj. Opie Peavy and Sgt. Patricia Hall.