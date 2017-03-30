MCHS weightlifting team holds its own at regional meet

Chris Jones: Greene Publishing, Inc.

Following an impressive District meet on Friday, March 10 in Fort White, the Madison County High School (MCHS) boys weightlifting team travelled to Baker County High School, on Friday, March 24, for the Region Three meet. Team members placed in more than half of the weight classes, making MCHS the Region Three runner-up, with six students qualifying for the state championship.

Freshman Darion Staten pressed 155 on bench and cleared 135 at the clean and jerk, securing a third place finish in the 119 – pound class. Senior Darian Graham placed second in the 154 – pound class, pressing 310 and cleaning 220. The 219 – pound class saw two MCHS competitors finishing in the top three: Junior Cameron Brown, pressing 380 and cleaning 265; and Senior DJ Hartsfield, who pressed 370 and cleaned 265. Two members of the weightlifting team took first place for their class: In the 183 – pound class, Senior Kima McDaniel pressed 370 and cleaned 290; and in the 199 – pound class, Junior Laertes Bell pressed 325 and cleaned 300. All of those mentioned have qualified to compete in the State Championship on Saturday, April 8, at Deland High School.