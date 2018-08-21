MCHS volleyball season begins

Rick Patrick: Greene Publishing, Inc.

The Madison County High School (MCHS) volleyball season has begun with matches in Valdosta, Ga. The Cowgirls have had mixed results against some stiff competition from across the border.

On Tuesday, Aug. 14, the junior varsity team defeated the Lady Trojans of Brooks County High School, from Quitman, Ga, in straight sets, 25-16 and 25-12. The Cowgirls junior varsity was then defeated by the Lady Wildcats of Valdosta High in three sets; 9-25, 25-23 and 10-15.

At the Aug. 14 event, the MCHS varsity team defeated Brooks County, 26-16 and 25-13. The Cowgirls then fell to Valdosta High in two straight sets, 21-25 and 6-25.

The Cowgirls made a return trip to Valdosta on Saturday, Aug. 18, at Valdosta High School. The varsity team split their matches by defeating Colquitt County High School and Georgia Christian School, but lost to Valdosta High School and Lowndes High School.

The junior varsity won two out of three matches on Saturday, Aug. 18, defeating Lowndes High School and Thomasville High School and falling to Valdosta High School.

The Cowgirls varsity team will have a home match on Monday, Aug. 27, against Suwannee County High School at 6 p.m. in the MCHS gymnasium. The junior varsity will have a home match on Tuesday, Aug. 28, against Lafayette County High School at 5 p.m. in the MCHS gymnasium.