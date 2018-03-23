MCHS Tennis underway

Rick Patrick: Greene Publishing, Inc.

The Madison County High School MCHS tennis team is in full swing. It was a challenging start to the year for Coach Brigitte Gudz and her girls’ and boys’ teams, partly due to the fact that her number one player on the boys’ team was playing on a court of a different nature. Bailey Browning was a key member of the MCHS varsity basketball team who made school history with their first-ever Final Four appearance in Lakeland. Things looked brighter, especially for the boys’ team, on Tuesday, March 20, when the MCHS team hosted the Marauders from Maclay School, from Tallahassee.

Browning made a good showing for his first time on the tennis court this season, winning his match 8-1. Caleb Hart won his match 8-3. Jayce Scott chalked up an 8-5 victory. Joshua Moore won 8-6. Luke Androski won his match with an 8-3 score. Gaye Washington was narrowly defeated in his match with a 7-9 score. In boys’ doubles, Browning and Hart won their match, 8-3. The team of Scott and Androski won their match, 8-5. Tay Gee – Washington and Rashad Walker were defeated, 1-6.

The girls’ team had a tougher afternoon, winning three out of their ten matches for the day. Katelyn Scott chalked up a big 8-0 win. Ashley Cantey was defeated 5-8. Charlene Medders lost her match 0-8. Angela Quintana was also defeated with a 0-8 score. Jadyn Gore won her match with an 8-4 score. Sarah Mabardy was defeated 2-8. In girls’ doubles, Scott and Cantey lost their match, 5-8. Medders and Gore lost 1-8. Quintana and Mabardy won their doubles match, 8-2.

The next home tennis match for MCHS will be on Tuesday, April 3 against Florida High. The match will get underway at 3:30 p.m. at the MCHS tennis courts.