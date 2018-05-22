MCHS student awarded at FFA banquet

Story Submitted

On Thursday, May 3, at 7 p.m., the Madison County Future Farmers of America Chapter (FFA) held its Annual FFA Banquet at the Madison County High School (MCHS).

For many years, the Madison County Farm Bureau awards a check to one person in the FFA Chapter who sets their standards high, possesses great leadership skills, and has the ability to inspire. This year, the Madison County Farm Bureau awarded Gracie Galbraith.

Galbraith is a sophomore at MCHS and is the daughter of Jessica Webb (Shawn) and Lenny Galbraith (Teresa), all of Madison. The Madison County Farm Bureau would like to congratulate Gracie on a job well done!