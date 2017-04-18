MCHS: Long commits to be a Titan

Rick Patrick: Greene Publishing, Inc.

Madison County High School (MCHS) basketball stand-out Josie Long may be leaving the familiar hardwoods of MCHS, but her basketball career is far from over. Long has signed a scholarship letter to play basketball for the Titans of St. Petersburg College, in St. Petersburg, Fl. Long, who was named to the All-Big Bend Second Team Girls Basketball Team, averaged 16.7 points per game and 7.8 rebounds per game in her senior season at MCHS. In her junior year, Long helped lead the Cowgirls to their first ever State Championship.

Long looks to make an immediate impact on the Lady Titans team, whose record for the 2016-17 season was 11-19. Long is still undecided on what she wants to study, but she is leaning toward a degree in business. Long hopes to transfer to a school nearby, possibly the University of South Florida, when she finishes playing at St. Petersburg College. St. Petersburg College is primarily a two-year college, although they do offer some bachelor's programs.