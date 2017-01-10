MCHS Cowboys basketball team ranked number one in the state

Rick Patrick: Greene Publishing, Inc.

The Madison County High School (MCHS) varsity basketball team is now the number one Class 1A team in the state, according to the MaxPreps web site. MaxPreps is a web site dedicated to all high school sports nationwide.

The MCHS Cowboys varsity basketball team has compiled an impressive 13-2 record so far this season. The Cowboys are on pace to far surpass last season's 19-9 record. In the 2015-16 season, the Cowboys made it to the Regional Semi-Final game in the state playoffs where they were defeated by Hawthorne High School. At the beginning of the season, MCHS Head Basketball Coach Allen Demps expressed a desire to improve on that record. The Cowboys are certainly headed in that direction.

Demps is low key in acknowledging his team's success so far this season. “They're doing pretty good this year,” said Demps.

The Cowboys will be back on their home court on Thursday, Jan. 12, at the MCHS gym. Tip-off is scheduled for 7:30 p.m.