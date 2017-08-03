MCHS Baseball Coach Barrs retires

Rick Patrick: Greene Publishing, Inc.

Madison County High School (MCHS) Head Baseball Coach Terry Barrs (left) has announced his retirement from the team. During a team meeting on Monday, July 24, Barrs informed the team of his plans to retire from the MCHS baseball program. Barrs has coached the Cowboys for the past six seasons and amassed a combined record of 97-64, according to the website MaxPreps.com.

Barrs led the Cowboys to the state playoffs in each of the past two seasons. In 2016, the Cowboys progressed to the Region Semi-final game where they were defeated by Newberry High School with a 7-5 final score. In 2017, the Cowboys won the district championship that launched a “fairy tale” run in the state baseball playoffs, progressing to the state championship game where they were narrowly defeated by Class 1A baseball powerhouse Trenton High School with a 3-2 final score. The district championship in baseball marked a history making year in which the MCHS Cowboys won district championships in football, basketball and baseball. It was the first time in school history that district championships were won in all three of those major sports in the same school year.

MCHS Junior Varsity Coach Jason Fletcher (right) is set to take over the varsity program at MCHS. Fletcher has six seasons under his belt at the helm of the MCHS junior varsity program. Fletcher's record as MCHS junior varsity coach stands at 29-24-5, according to MaxPreps.