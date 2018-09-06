McGhee has plenty of love to give

Mickey Starling: Greene Publishing, Inc.

Patricia McGhee is a long-time resident of Madison, moving here from Daytona in the 1970s, shortly after her father died. Many will remember her from the 24 years she spent with Kentucky Fried Chicken, in Madison. McGhee has spent the last six and a half years as the nutritional manager for the Madison County Senior Citizen's Council.

What McGhee will be remembered for by her family is spreading the love by cooking for her large family, complete with 20 grandchildren and five great-grandchildren. McGhee is the mother of five children: Corey, Lagretta, Derrick, Michael and Dale. "I love getting the family together and cooking for them," said McGhee.

McGhee is quick to offer wise advice to her grandkids. "I tell them to always be obedient and mind your manners," said McGhee. "Make it a point to speak to everyone you meet, no matter what." McGhee also stresses the value of a healthy work ethic. "Today, many kids just want their parents to give them everything," said McGhee. "As my kids got old enough, they all got jobs. It is important that they learn to be independent."

McGhee balances her instructions on independence with the recognition that we can never do everything on our own. "I want my family to know to look to the hills where their help comes from," said McGhee. “All your help comes from the Lord." McGhee continues to be thankful for the family members who chose to help her as she raised her children as a single parent.