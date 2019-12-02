MCFR employee arrested for forged prescriptions

John Willoughby

reporter2@greenepublishing.com

In accordance with Florida Statutes F.S. 119.071, certain information relating to current or former medical technicians and paramedics is exempt from public release, such as the booking photo.

The Madison County Sheriff's Office (MCSO) has made two arrests after an investigator received information regarding forged prescriptions.

On Wednesday, Nov. 13, Lt. Bobby Boatwright, who is currently assigned to MCSO's Criminal Investigative Unit, received information regarding forged prescriptions at several pharmacies located in Madison.

Two individuals responsible for criminal activity were identified after an investigation was initiated by Lt. Boatwright.

Warrants for the arrest of Elizabeth Cotrell and Courtney Miller were obtained on Friday, Nov. 22. Both Cotrell and Miller were arrested on the same day, for five counts of obtaining controlled substance by fraud and five counts of possession of a schedule II controlled substance (amphetamine salts, otherwise known as Adderall).

At the time of her arrest, Cotrell was employed by Madison County Fire Rescue (MCFR).