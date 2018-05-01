MCCS welcomes new principal

Rick Patrick: Greene Publishing, Inc.

Madison County Central School (MCCS) will have a new skipper at the helm when the new school year begins. Kim Dixon has been selected as the new principal at the school. Dixon comes to Madison from Germantown Elementary School in Germantown, N.C., where she currently serves as a school principal. Dixon has approximately 18 years of experience as a school administrator, much of that time being in "at risk" schools. Dixon has vast experience with schools in "turn around" situations, such as MCCS.

Dixon grew up in Florida, primarily in the Jacksonville area. She went to college at Baylor University, then continued her education at Southwestern Seminary, where she met her husband.

For Dixon, working as a School Administrator is more than a mere profession. "It's a calling," said Dixon. "I am going to give the best I can in order to serve the students, the parents and the community."

Dixon has had an opportunity to meet members of the faculty at MCCS and has been impressed with the welcome she has received. "People have welcomed us with open arms," said Dixon. Dixon will begin her official duties on Monday, June 25.

Dixon is married to her husband Robert, who has been called to be the new Director of Missions for the Middle Florida Baptist Association.