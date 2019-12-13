MCCS principal resigns

Rick Patrick

rick@greenepublishing.com

Citing a desire to “slow down,” Madison County Central School (MCCS) Principal Kim Dixon has decided to resign from her position at the helm of the school.

“This is something that has been on my mind for about a month or so,” said Dixon. “This is nothing against the school or the school district. This is a great school. These are great students.” Dixon added that it was her mindset that if she ever felt she did not have the energy to perform the job the way she thought she needed, then it would be time for someone else to step in. “That time has come,” said Dixon.

Dixon stated that she plans to continue working with students at the school as a part-time reading interventionist, a position that will be funded through a grant. “I do want to continue to be involved with the students,” said Dixon.

According to Dixon, MCCS Assistant Principal Rod Williams will step up as the Lead Assistant Principal, pending school board approval.

Dixon’s husband, Robert, is the Director of Missions for the Middle Florida Baptist Association. “[My husband] will stay on in that position, so we plan to be in the area for quite a while,” said Dixon.