MCCS performs Christmas Concert

Cheltsie Holbrook

cheltsie@greenepublishing.com

The Madison County Central School (MCCS) Christmas Concert took place on Friday, Dec. 13, starting at 6:30 p.m. where the school gymnasium was filled with attendees.

The Concert Band (consisting of seventh and eighth graders plus one sixth grade drummer) performed songs such as “African Noel,” “Welcome Christmas” and many others.

The sixth grade band also played a number of songs consisting of, “Jingle Bells,” “Jolly Old Saint Nicholas,” “The Dreidel Song” and “Kwanzaa Celebration.”