MCCS Broncos continue winning streak

Rick Patrick:

Greene Publishing, Inc.

The Madison County Central School extended their season winning streak to five games after a doubleheader against Georgia opponents.

On Saturday, Feb. 16, the Broncos faced the Trojans of Brooks County Middle School, from Quitman, Ga. The Broncos made short work of the Trojans, racking up 10 hits and 17 runs in just two innings to win the contest, 17-3. The Broncos went up 8-0 after the first inning before adding another nine runs in the top of the second inning. The Trojans managed to score three runs in the bottom of the second inning, but that was not enough to avoid calling the game after the second inning.

Jacarre Flemming went one-for-two at the plate with two RBIs. Za'Vion Bryant had two hits in his three at-bats with one RBI. Michael Mobley, Jr. had a hot bat, going two-for-two, adding five RBIs. Aiden Burnett made the most of his one at-bat, hitting one base hit and one RBI. Jailyn Cooks was one-for-two with two RBIs. Markevian Stephens had a sacrifice RBI.

Burnett took care of pitching duties on the mound giving up two hits and two earned runs, while striking out four batters and walking two.

Later that same day, the Broncos played the team from Lanier County Middle School, from Lakeland, Ga. This contest had similar results, with the Broncos winning the game 14-3 in three and a half innings. The score was tied at three going into the third inning. That's when the Bronco bats came alive and the Broncos scored eight runs in the top of the third inning. The Broncos added three more runs in the top of the fourth when the game was called to an end.

Flemming went two-for-two with one RBI. Kyler Richie was one-for-two at the plate with one RBI. Mobley, Jr. had one hit in his three at-bats with one RBI. Jason Kendrick had two hits for his two trips to the plate with two RBIs. JD Bryan was one-for-two with one RBI. Jason McDaniel was one-for-three with two RBIs. Bryant had two hits in three at-bats with three RBIs.

McDaniel and Jartavious Miller shared pitching duties, giving up a total of four hits and two earned runs, while fanning three batters.

The Broncos will be playing on Friday, Feb. 22, at the Madison County High School baseball field. They will face the Wakulla Middle School Wildcats. The first pitch is set for 5 p.m.