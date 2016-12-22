MCAA students united for prayer

Greene Publishing, Inc. Photo By Carole Mitchell, November 17, 2016

Madison Creative Arts Academy student members of the Fellowship of Christian Athletes are shown with heads bowed in prayer before school.

Carole Mitchell, Greene Publishing, Inc.

The Fellowship of Christian Athletes united for prayer before school at Madison Creative Arts Academy (MCAA).

On a cool morning, the sun shined brightly without chasing away the chill in the air. In front of the MCAA, six students stood in a quiet circle around the schools flagpole. A few in this small group were speaking and reading out-loud; none of their voices were loud enough to compete with the sounds of cars dropping off students, staff greetings and the collective sounds of children going to class. The morning routines in front of MCAA did not impact the peaceful space that six students had set aside for prayer.

Members of the Fellowship of Christian Athletes (FCA) meet Monday through Friday mornings before school to pray and to use scriptures as a navigational guide for the day. This particular morning, the FCA students read from Fields of Faith, a book supplied by the FCA leadership to provide structure for their morning worship. The morning Bible reading was from John:18. When asked to elaborate on John:18, several students spoke up with excitement; yet humbly gave each other an opportunity to respond. With chivalrous nods of their heads, the two young men deferred to the young ladies to answer the questions first. “Today’s reading was about how Judas betrayed Jesus,” the FCA young ladies shared with conviction. “It is my faith,” declared Carter Gore proudly, “that encourages me to pray.”

If my people who are called by my name will humble themselves, and will pray and seek my face, and turn their wicked ways, then I will hear from heaven, and will forgive their sin and heal their land. II Chronicles 7:14 New King James Version.

There is something naturally humble in true prayer because it recognizes that the answers are not in self, but they are in God. God promises something special to humble, praying people. God promises to hear the prayers of his humble, prayerful, seeking, repentant people. He will bring forgiveness to his people and healing to their land.

Let us all be humbled for God’s promises and applaud these young students for starting their school day in a prayerful reflection and discussion of God’s words.