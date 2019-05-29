MCAA holds graduation

Mickey Starling: Greene Publishing, Inc.

Madison Creative Arts Academy (MCAA) honored 35 graduates in ceremonies held on Monday, May 20, at the Van H. Priest Auditorium, in Madison. Claire Carpenter offered a devotion for the program and Riley Browning and Katie Krell provided special music. Leigh Ann Browning presented Caroline Wynn with the American Citizenship Award and Willa Branham presented Riley Browning, Katherine Krell, Kathryn Poirrier and Ethan Myers with Presidential Academic Excellence Awards.

Before the salutatorian and valedictorian addresses, Darren Webb, President of the Board of Directors, gave words of encouragement to the graduates. The MCAA graduating class of 2018-2019 that joyfully received their diplomas included: Jack Agee, Gavin Bass, Riley Browning, Lucile Cherry, Levi Cook, Parker Copeland, Sydney Curtis, Brandon Derico-Thomas, Landen Douglas, Daniel Edwards, Kennedy Franklin, Tyler Glavich, Logan Hart, Peyton Justus, Hannah Kervin, Katherine Krell, Carolann Lancaster, Ivelissie Lee, Alexis Lewis, Ethan Myers, Emma Newman, Jasmine Odom, Andrew Pepera, Kathryn Poirrier, Kaylee Roberts, Jayden Rye, Marissa Scanlan, Emmery Scurry, Bethni Stalnaker, Faith Taggart, Lilybeth Wallace, Avionna Ware, Abby Washington, Joshua Watts and Caroline Wynn.