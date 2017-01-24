MCAA holds Beta induction ceremony

Story Submitted

On Friday, Jan. 13, Madison Creative Arts Academy inducted eleven new members into the National Junior Beta Club. The event was held at First Baptist Church where 100 parents and families enjoyed a delicious meal served by the Beta Students, prior to the ceremony. Beta Officers led the ceremony outlining the qualities of character, leadership, scholarship, and service. The inductees then took the Beta pledge presented by President Savannah Curtis. Following the pinning by Beta Sponsor Willa Branham, a candle lighting concluded the ceremony.