Mayor Catron attends SRLC meeting

Williston put its best foot forward on Thursday, Jan. 12, as it hosted the Suwannee River League of Cities (SRLC) meeting and dinner. Williston Crossing is located between Gainesville and Ocala. Williston Mayor Gerald Hethcoat, welcomed everyone to the event.

Municipal members from the counties of Columbia, Dixie, Gilchrist, Hamilton, Lafayette, Levy, Madison, Suwannee and Union as well as State Representative Charlie Stone (whose district includes Levy and Marion) packed the Williston Crossing RV Resort banquet room.

Dr. Helen Miller, President of the SRLC, presided at the meeting. Miller is a member of the White Springs Council. Mayor Jim Catron of Madison, immediate past president of the SRLC, is a member of the board of directors.

2017 legislative priorities adopted at the meeting include the following: (1) supporting legislation that commits funding from Amendment 1 toward infrastructure improvements related to water supply, water quality, wastewater, and storm water projects; (2) supporting legislation to improve municipalities' use of Community Redevelopment Agencies to effectively carry out redevelopment,and community revitalization in accordance with Home Rule; and (3) supporting legislation that allows municipalities to retain Home Rule Authority in regulating medical marijuana.

The Suwannee River League of Cities covers a ten county area with a potential for 28 member cities. The League covers the area from Cedar Key to Lake City. Within that region, Madison is actually the closest member town to the state capital.

The League works closely with, and is supported by, the Florida League of Cities in representing the interests of the Suwannee River's cities to the Florida Legislature, Governor's Office and state agencies. The League facilitates communication and information sharing among the cities, their communities, and elected leadership, as well as private and public sector partners. The League also promotes effective municipal governance through meeting to share ideas and discuss ideas. In the discussions, League members understand their suggestions/solutions are proximate and depend on local circumstances. There is, however, always a move toward perfection.

The Suwannee River League of Cities and the North West Florida League of Cities also work closely together. Jenny Anderson, FSU Institute of Government serves as the Executive Director for both leagues. A joint breakfast meeting is held at the Florida League of Cities Annual Conference in August.

SRLC's next quarterly meeting will take place on April 13 in Madison at the Senior Citizens Center.