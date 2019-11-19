At sunset on Thursday, Oct. 10, 2019, angels were singing as Mary Lily Marshburn Chamblin entered eternal life while slipping into the arms of her Savior, Jesus Christ.

Mary was born on May 20, 1932, to Henry and Berth Marshburn, in Onslow County, N.C. She was born into a family of six brothers and three sisters.

On Oct. 2, 1953, Mary married John Anderson Chamblin and together, they raised a family of five children: John, Jimmy (Jan), Debbie (Joe), Jerry and Sandra (Dale).

The family grew, producing nine grandchildren: Joshua (Sarah), Jordan (Hayley), Hannah, Isaac, Heather, Alex, Rebekah and Ryan (Kassidy); five great-grandchildren: Jessie, Lexi, Atlas, August and Decker. Mary had too many nieces and nephews to name.

Mary was a very loving mom, grandmother and friend to many, and will be greatly missed.

Mary's life will be celebrated with a memorial service on Saturday, Nov. 23, 2019, at the United Methodist Church, located at 290 NE Daisy St., in Hanson, Fla. The service will be followed by a covered dish dinner in the fellowship hall. Please join us in this celebration.