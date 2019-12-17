Mary Lamb Sadler

Funeral services for Mary Frances Lamb Sadler, 80, of Pinetta, Fla., are at 2 p.m., on Wednesday, Dec. 18, at the Chapel of Clark Funeral Home, in Cairo, Ga. Rev. Eddie L. Starling will officiate. Interment will be in Union Hill Primitive Baptist Church Cemetery, in Pelham, Ga. Mrs. Sadler passed away at her home in Pinetta on Saturday, Dec. 14, 2019.

Mrs. Sadler was born on June 24, 1939, in Ochlocknee, Ga., to the late Ebben Edward Lamb and Bertie Mae Coleman Lamb. On April 17, 1954, she married Barney Lee Sadler, who preceded her in death on July 29, 2007. Until her retirement, she was self-employed in sales and design in the landscape and horticulturist industry. Mary was a member of the Florida Nursery, Growers and Landscape Association and Florida Master Gardener Association. She enjoyed sewing, reading, photography, bird watching and fishing. She loved planting and growing flowers, especially her roses. Mary loved her family and her God above all else. She attended the Community Baptist Church and the First Church of the Nazarene.

Survivors include: daughter, Melody Sadler Earls (Michael), of Florida; sons: Barney M. “Boe” Sadler (Deborah), of Pinetta; Christopher Sadler, of Bradenton, Fla.; son-in-law, Willie Miller, of Thomasville, Ga; grandchildren: Spring Miller Thompson (Travis), of Thomasville; Justin Sadler, of Bradenton; Spencer Miller (Michelle), of Coolidge, Ga.; Garrett Loughlin, of Florida; Emily Sadler and Morgan Sadler, both of Bradenton; great-grandchildren: Jessica Faith Schalk (Tyler), of Thomasville; Crystal Thompson (Joey), of Thomasville; Michael Thompson (Teanna), of Thomasville; great-great-grandchildren: Edric Schalk, of Thomasville; Laveah Gayle, of Thomasville; Kit, of Thomasville; brothers: H. L. Lamb (Janice), of Taylor, Ark.; Jimmy Holton, of Florida; Roy Holton, of North Carolina; and sisters: Geraldine Gerling (Melvin), of Loveland, Colo.; and Sandra Sanford, of Camilla, Ga.

She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband; her daughter, Mary Gayle Sadler Miller; brother, Bobby Joe Lamb; and sisters, JoAnne Lamb and Brenda Sue Ryan.

The family received friends at Clark Funeral Home on Tuesday, Dec. 17, from 6 p.m. until 8 p.m. Guests may sign the online register at www.clarkfuneral.com.