Mary Grace Hall passed away on July 31, 2017 at Lake Park of Madison Nursing Home. She was born in Madison, Fl. and was a resident of Perry, Fl. Her parents were the late Mr. Mark and Mrs. Madlean Hall.

Visitation will be held on Saturday, Aug. 5, two hours prior to the 11 a.m. funeral at St. James M.B. Church in Madison, Fl. Following the funeral, interment will take place at Oakridge Cemetery, in Madison.

To cherish her memory are: one sister, Maggie Fudge Hall of Perry, Fl.; one brother, Albert Hall of Madison, Fl.; special nieces, Jackie Burney and Barbara Bonner of Perry, Fl. and a host of other nieces, nephews and cousins.

Trinity Funeral Home is in charge of the funeral arrangements.