Mary E. Williams

Mary E. “Cricket” Williams, 85, of Madison, gained her heavenly wings on Friday, Oct. 26, 2018.

Funeral services will be held on Saturday, Nov. 3, at 12 p.m. at Mt. Zion AME Church, of Madison, located on Dade St. Interment services will immediately follow at Oakridge Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 2, at New Bethel Primitive Baptist Church, located on Osgood Ave., in Madison.

All arrangements have been entrusted to Ganzy Funeral Home in Madison.

Williams is survived by her loving children: daughter, Beverly Milton Moore; sons: Ronnie Williams and Robert Williams; step-daughters: Priscilla (Hatcher) Williams and Fay Horne; step-sons: Ervin (Lisa) Williams and Eugene (Cheryl) Horne; six grandchildren; 21 great-grandchildren; six great-great-grandchildren; one sister, Careathal Williams; and a host of other relatives and friends.