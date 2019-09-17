Mary Augusta (Lucas) Bailey passed away peacefully on Friday, Sept. 13, 2019, at the Pensacola home of her daughter and son-in-law, Norma (Jeannie) and Ed Muller. She died of complications after hip surgery. Mrs. Bailey had just celebrated her 99th birthday on Sunday, Aug. 25.

She was born in Lamont, Fla. in 1920 to Solomon David and Bessie (Ward) Lucas, and attended school in Aucilla where she graduated at the top of her small class. She was happily married for 65 years to Kelley R. Bailey, who predeceased her in 2005.

In addition to her only child, Norma, she was loved as "Aunt Augusta" by her only niece, Debrah Warren, and her children: Clay, Rebecca and Kim Warren. She lived for many years in Madison County, Fla. where she retired from Winn-Dixie as head cashier. After retirement, she and Kelley moved to Jasper, Fla. to be near her younger brother, David Lucas, now deceased, as is her older brother Bill, of Americus, Ga.

Growing up during the Great Depression, she could not afford to attend college, but she was a wonderful role model for her daughter, valuing education and women's rights, and teaching compassion and tolerance for others. She was a committed Christian who lived her faith through acts of kindness, always putting others first. She also loved animals and adopted many stray cats who were lucky enough to make their way to her back door. She enjoyed working in her yard, raking leaves well into her 90's, and keeping an immaculate home. She loved reading and word search puzzles, and could solve the Jumbles in the newspaper in a matter of minutes (without caffeine!).

Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 18, in the chapel of Harry T. Reid Funeral Home. Interment will be held at 2:30 p.m. at Elizabeth Cemetery, in Jefferson County, Fla. Her daughter would like to thank all those friends and neighbors whose help enabled her to live independently until she was almost 99. Your kindnesses will never be forgotten!

In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation in her name to First Baptist Church, 207 2nd St. NE, Jasper, Fla. 32052, or to an animal welfare organization of your choice.

Harry T. Reid Funeral Home, Jasper, Fla. (386) 792-2669 is in charge of arrangements.